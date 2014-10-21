LONDON, Oct 21 (IFR) - Romania has mandated HSBC, Raiffeisen Bank International, SG CIB and UniCredit for a 10-year benchmark-sized euro bond, according to a lead manager.

Initial price thoughts have been set at mid-swaps plus 200bp area, and the deal is expected to price later on Tuesday.

Romania is rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB- by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)