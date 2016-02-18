LONDON, Feb 18 (IFR) - Romania has started marketing a tap of its 2025 and 2035 euro-denominated bonds, according to a lead manager.

Initial price thoughts on the 2025 increase have been set at 2.65% area, and 3.95% area on the tap of the 2035s.

Citigroup, HSBC, Raiffeisen Bank International and UniCredit are bookrunners.

Romania is rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB- by Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)