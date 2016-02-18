BRIEF-Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )
LONDON, Feb 18 (IFR) - Romania has started marketing a tap of its 2025 and 2035 euro-denominated bonds, according to a lead manager.
Initial price thoughts on the 2025 increase have been set at 2.65% area, and 3.95% area on the tap of the 2035s.
Citigroup, HSBC, Raiffeisen Bank International and UniCredit are bookrunners.
Romania is rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB- by Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 3.8 million dinars versus 3.6 million dinars year ago