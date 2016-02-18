LONDON, Feb 18 (IFR) - Romania has closed books on a tap of its 2025 and 2035 euro-denominated bonds, according to a lead manager.

The issuer has set guidance on the 2025 increase at 2.6% area. This compares to initial price thoughts of 2.65% area, released earlier on Thursday.

Meanwhile, guidance on the 2035 tap remains unchanged from initial price thoughts at 3.95% area.

Books went subject at 2:00 pm.

Citigroup, HSBC, Raiffeisen Bank International and UniCredit are bookrunners.

Romania is rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB- by Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner, editing by Robert Smith.)