* CEO aims to get bourse upgraded to emerging mkt from
frontier
* To launch alternative trading system for small firms in
Nov
* Says could cut trading fees further
By Luiza Ilie
BUCHAREST, Sept 24 Romania's stock exchange has
cut trading fees and started easing tight regulations that had
stifled foreign investors' access to the market, but more is
needed for the country to gain emerging market status, its chief
executive said on Wednesday.
Analysts, investors and issuers on the exchange have long
warned that tight regulations and lengthy bureaucratic
procedures impeded the growth of the Bucharest Stock Exchange
, keeping it one of the least developed markets in
emerging Europe.
Chief executive Ludwik Sobolewski, who was appointed last
year, has set a goal to get the bourse upgraded to emerging
market status - whereby Romanian stocks would be included in
MSCI's emerging market index - from its current status as a
riskier frontier market.
"We can say that in the last months the cost of trading has
fallen ... but we don't consider that this is the end of the
process," he told Reuters in an interview.
Regulators have also enforced stricter deadlines for
dividend distributions to shareholders and made it easier for
foreign investors to open accounts locally.
This week, the exchange launched BET Total Return,
a new index that includes blue-chip shares and rates them not
only on stock performance but also on dividends.
Initial public offerings of three major state-owned energy
firms in the last year have also helped raise market
capitalisation to 30 billion euros ($38.5 billion), similar to
levels seen in regional peers Hungary and the Czech Republic.
But daily turnover of around 13 million euros, although some
40 percent higher on average than last year, is still small
enough that a single sizable transaction would unhinge prices.
The blue-chip index is up 13 percent this year and
trades at the highest levels since 2008, but is still
significantly below a record high touched in 2007.
Analysts have said that, like other emerging European
markets, Romanian equities could benefit from a low interest
rate environment and additional cash in European markets due to
European Central Bank stimulus and post further gains.
"We would benefit much more (from reforms)," Sobolewski
said. "Probably we benefit marginally from these low interest
rates, because the inflows of capital into Romania are still
impeded by many obstacles. So we need to change this."
Sobolewski said the bourse, which was listed in 2010, was
now waiting for the government to approve a law to eliminate
further barriers, which would help boost turnover and get it on
the watchlist of countries to be upgraded to emerging market
status in 2015.
SMALL COMPANIES
Sobolewski also aims to launch AeRO, an alternative trading
system for small companies, and have a number of small private
firms list shares by the second half of November. The platform
is a potential growth engine, giving small firms a chance to
grow and move up to the regulated market.
The task of retrofitting the stock exchange is made
complicated by uncertainty over a Nov. 2 presidential election
and sudden fiscal changes enforced in recent years by the
leftist government.
Sobolewski said investors are used to fiscal uncertainties,
but that a country's reputation could offset the impact.
"Romania still does not have a reputation of a market which
is friendly to investors. In this context if in addition we have
changes in taxation, they can be received in a more negative
manner than ... in case of a country with a good reputation."
"It ... translates into volumes, figures, engagements, the
margin of manoeuvre when the government wants to privatise
assets. It has an overall impact."
($1 = 3.4273 Romanian lei)
(1 US dollar = 0.7797 euro)
