BUCHAREST Dec 9 Romania's second-largest
bank BRD, controlled by France's Societe Generale
, plans to name Alexandre Maymat as new CEO of the
bank, BRD said in a statement.
Maymat, who is currently the CEO of Societe Generale in
Cameroon, will replace Guy Poupet as chairman and CEO in 2012,
the company said.
The lender recorded a 19 percent fall in its nine-month net
profit to 382 million lei ($117 million).
At 0835 GMT BRD shares were trading down 0.9 percent on the
day on the Bucharest stock exchange, slightly underperforming
Romania's blue chip stock index which was down 0.7
percent.
Ratings agency Moody's downgraded the debt of Societe
Generale and two other French banks on Friday, saying their
creditworthiness was being hurt by the fragile operating
environment for European banks.
($1 = 3.2595 Romanian lei)
(Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)