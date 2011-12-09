BUCHAREST Dec 9 Romania's second-largest bank BRD, controlled by France's Societe Generale , plans to name Alexandre Maymat as new CEO of the bank, BRD said in a statement.

Maymat, who is currently the CEO of Societe Generale in Cameroon, will replace Guy Poupet as chairman and CEO in 2012, the company said.

The lender recorded a 19 percent fall in its nine-month net profit to 382 million lei ($117 million).

At 0835 GMT BRD shares were trading down 0.9 percent on the day on the Bucharest stock exchange, slightly underperforming Romania's blue chip stock index which was down 0.7 percent.

Ratings agency Moody's downgraded the debt of Societe Generale and two other French banks on Friday, saying their creditworthiness was being hurt by the fragile operating environment for European banks. ($1 = 3.2595 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)