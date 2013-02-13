BUCHAREST Feb 12 Romania's second-largest bank, BRD, controlled by France's Societe Generale , recorded a 2012 net loss of 332 million lei ($101.59 million).

"Our financial performance was affected last year by the rise of risk costs in the circumstances of a difficult environment," Philippe Lhotte, president and general director of BRD, said in a statement.

The results were reported under International Financial Reporting Standards and compare to a 26 million lei net profit forecast in a Reuters poll. In 2011 the bank recorded a 469 million lei net profit.

($1 = 3.2680 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Matt Driskill)