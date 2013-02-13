BUCHAREST Feb 12 Romania's second-largest bank,
BRD, controlled by France's Societe Generale
, recorded a 2012 net loss of 332 million lei ($101.59
million).
"Our financial performance was affected last year by the
rise of risk costs in the circumstances of a difficult
environment," Philippe Lhotte, president and general director of
BRD, said in a statement.
The results were reported under International Financial
Reporting Standards and compare to a 26 million lei net profit
forecast in a Reuters poll. In 2011 the bank recorded a 469
million lei net profit.
($1 = 3.2680 Romanian lei)
