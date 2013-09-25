BUCHAREST, Sept 25 Romania's second-largest
bank, BRD, controlled by France's Societe Generale
, secured a 100 million euros ($134.93 million) loan
from the European Investment Bank to finance small and
medium-sized companies.
"Lending is crucial for a country that wants to have
significant growth and we're certainly able to contribute to
Romania's progress," CEO Philippe Lhotte said in a statement.
The EIB has granted BRD four credit lines so far worth an
overall 230 million euros.
BRD posted a net profit of 62 million lei in the first half
of this year, up 58 percent from the same period of 2012.
($1 = 0.7412 euros)
(Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Radu Marinas)