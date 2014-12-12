* Budget set to easily clear parliament as cabinet has majority

* Romania has 4 bln euro IMF-led aid deal

BUCHAREST Dec 12 Romania's leftist government approved a deficit-cutting budget for 2015 on Friday, setting its fiscal gap in line with a target endorsed this week by an International Monetary Fund mission.

Excluding defence spending, the budget, which parliament is expected to pass next week, aims to trim the deficit to 1.8 percent of economic output from this year's 2.2 percent while increasing the minimum wage sharply.

Prime Minister Victor Ponta suffered a surprise defeat in a presidential election last month, but he has the support of 58 percent of lawmakers.

The budget, which also forecasts economic growth of 2.5 percent, foresees a hike the minimum wage in two stages to 1,050 lei ($292) per month from 900 lei currently.

The finance ministry said it will also increase state pensions by 5 percent and the wages of teachers and health and social security workers.

Romania's current aid deal with the IMF and European Commission is a standby one, its third since 2009, and worth 4 billion euro.

The agreements have nudged successive governments in the eastern European country to trim the fiscal deficit and push through economic reforms, helping restore the trust of investors after a painful recession.

The current deal will expire next year and Romanian officials have said it may not be renewed.

As a NATO member state bordering Ukraine, Romania plans to upgrade its defences and will ask Brussels to exempt the 0.3 percent of GDP the work will cost from the overall deficit target.

