BUCHAREST Dec 11 Romania's parliament should
easily pass a proposed 2016 budget with minor amendments next
week, sticking to the government's target of a deficit just
below the European Union's threshold, deputies said on Friday.
The one-month old technocrat cabinet announced its budget
plan on Wednesday, incorporating already-approved public sector
wage hikes and tax cuts. Those will increase the deficit to 2.8
percent of gross domestic product in cash terms from 1.8 percent
in 2015, still below the EU limit of 3 percent of GDP.
The former government of Victor Ponta quit last month
following massive street protests over a nightclub fire that
killed 60. It has since been replaced by a cabinet of
technocrats led by Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos.
"This plan strikingly resembles Ponta's and it would be
nonsense for us not to vote for it in parliament. It looks good,
it's about 95 percent our draft," Viorel Stefan, head of the
lower house's budget committee, told Reuters.
One of the key amendments proposed will be a new mechanism
to distribute existing budgetary funds among local entities,
including communes and municipalities, according to Stefan, who
is vice-president of the Social Democrats, the country's biggest
party.
"Deficit stays as projected of course. No rises on the
expenditure side have been proposed," he said. "There have been
some exploratory talks with other parties ... and this bill
should quickly clear parliament. Our deputies will all back the
bill."
The second-biggest party, the centrist Liberals, has also
said the budget should pass virtually "untouched," with massive
support from deputies and senators, and that they filed no
amendments.
"As long as it had wage rises in it, value added tax cut in
it and adjusted state pensions in it and is investment-focused,
we will all vote for it," Liberal deputy Gheorghe Ialomitianu, a
former finance minister, told Reuters.
"It seems that there's a majority for easy budget adoption
next week. We did not want to bombard it with amendments. This
new government of specialists needs backing."
The schedule of political debates published on the lower
house's website showed that after committees sessions due to run
on Friday and over the weekend, parliament's two houses will
hold a final vote on the bill on Wednesday.
The budget targets a fiscal shortfall of 2.95 percent under
European standards. The shortfall is expected to fall to 1.6
percent in cash terms in 2019.
The new government had to accommodate a cut in value-added
tax of four percentage points, to 20 percent, from Jan. 1, 2016.
The budget also includes other tax reductions, public-sector
wage increases of 10 to 25 percent and higher social benefits.
It did not, however, raise the minimum wage to the leftist
Social Democrats' commitment of 1,200 lei ($290.6) from 1,050
lei next year.
"At least for the state sector, our 1,200 lei goal was
indirectly attained, as all wage increases included in the
proposed budget will lift state wages around that level as of
January," Stefan said.
Otilia Dhand of Teneo Intelligence said: "With both local
and general elections due next year, parliamentary parties will
likely push for increases in social spending. The deficit will
likely be nominally kept at the envisaged 2.95. However, in
reality, there will be a high risk of overshooting this target."
