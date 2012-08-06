BUCHAREST Aug 6 The monetary policy of Romania's central bank is slightly stimulative but prudent, deputy central bank Governor Cristian Popa said on Monday.

He added that the bank was still concerned over a possible increase in deleveraging by big European banking groups from their units in Romania.

"We continue to be preoccupied by the possible increase of deleveraging of big banking groups in Europe," Popa told journalists.

"We have not noticed a sudden reduction in mother-daughter bank credit lines... We do not rule out deleveraging will happen... We just don't want it to take place too soon." (Reporting Luiza Ilie; Writing by Michael Winfrey)