BRIEF-RTW Investments reports 5 pct passive stake in Corium International
* RTW Investments Lp reports a 5 percent passive stake in Corium International Inc as of May 1 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pPwVd3) Further company coverage:
BUCHAREST Oct 6 There are no systemic problems in the Romanian banking system, according to domestic stress tests, and Romanian financial markets have seen very limited impact from the Greek crisis, Central Bank Deputy Liviu Voinea said on Tuesday.
"We've had only a limited impact from Greece," Voinea said, after the bank released a stability report on the Romanian economy.
(Reporting by Radu-Sorin Marinas; editing by Matthias Williams)
* RTW Investments Lp reports a 5 percent passive stake in Corium International Inc as of May 1 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pPwVd3) Further company coverage:
* Fidelity Southern Corp files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8z3Qh) Further company coverage: