BUCHAREST May 22 Romania's spurt of economic growth is robust and sustainable, and the eastern European country should expect moderate growth in credit from here on, Central Bank Governor Mugur Isarescu told a banking seminar on Friday.

The economy grew 4.3 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2015, much faster than expected, according to flash estimates posted in May. The central bank had surprised markets with another rate cut as an imminent cut in value-added tax was expected to keep inflation near zero.

"Current economic growth is not only robust but ... sustainable," Isarescu said. "The time of macroeconomic adjustments seems to have ended, the mission now is to ... maintain hard-earned balance." (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson)