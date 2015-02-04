BRIEF-Kuwait's Gulf Insurance acquires Turkey's AIG Sigorta Anonim Sirketi
* Acquires 100 percent stake in Turkey's AIG Sigorta Anonim Sirketi for $47.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
BUCHAREST Feb 4 Romania's central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu on Wednesay said he could not deny there was not more room to cut interest rates further.
Isarescu told reporters Romania's negotiations with a visiting International Monetary Fund mission are going well, but the central bank is prepared for any scenario.
The bank shaved another quarter point off its benchmark interest rate to a new record low of 2.25 percent as expected on Wednesday, as below-target inflation gave policymakers room to ease.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; writing by Radu Marinas)
* Company confirms that plans for a fundraising activity through the issuance of preferred shares is in the pipeline.