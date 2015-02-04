BUCHAREST Feb 4 Romania's central bank lowered
its annual inflation forecast for December to 2.1 percent from
2.2 percent on Wednesday, mainly because of an expected drop in
volatile prices due to falling international crude prices,
Governor Mugur Isarescu said.
Isarescu also told a news conference the bank forecasts
inflation at 2.4 percent for the end of 2016.
The bank shaved another quarter point off its benchmark
interest rate to a new record low of 2.25 percent
as expected on Wednesday, as below-target inflation gave
policymakers room to ease.
Inflation slowed to 0.8 percent on the year in
December from the previous month's 1.3 percent, below market
forecasts and a 1.5-3.5 percent target range for 2014 and 2015.
