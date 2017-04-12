BUCHAREST, April 12 Romania's central bank board
unanimously decided to hold interest rates at 1.75 percent at
its April 5 meeting, it said in minutes of the session released
on Wednesday, drawing attention to risks stemming from potential
fiscal changes.
"In the short term, Romania would witness high economic
growth, inflation under control, low unemployment, and financial
stability," the minutes showed. "Over the medium term though,
there was uncertainty surrounding fiscal risks in particular
amid the widening deficit during above-potential growth years."
The bank also noted potential exchange rate risks stemming
from fiscal and income policies, as well as developments in
global and regional markets following monetary policy decisions.
The Social Democrat-led government will file a unified
public sector wage bill in parliament this month, envisaging
large pay increases across the board that will boost the budget
shortfall.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)