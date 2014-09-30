(Adds governor, analyst quote)
By Luiza Ilie
BUCHAREST, Sept 30 Romania's central bank cut
its benchmark interest rate to a new record low of 3 percent on
Tuesday, as benign inflation gave it room to help an economy
that has dipped into recession.
Analysts had expected the quarter-point cut, the second in
as many months, and see the bank slashing another quarter point
off borrowing costs by the end of the first quarter of 2015.
However, Governor Mugur Isarescu said any future rate moves
would have to be carefully weighed, appearing to suggest the
bank could keep rates on hold at its next meeting on Nov. 4.
Further policy easing would be by cutting minimum reserve
requirements again on commercial banks' liabilities, he said.
"Because we're not certain inflation will continue to stay
on a significantly lower path than expected in the long term, I
think ... the next central bank board will make decisions about
the interest rate, if it makes them, with great care," Isarescu
told a press conference.
"On the other hand, on the side of minimum reserve
requirements, the steps are much more clearly defined."
A new central bank board will be in place at the Nov. 4
policy meeting as the current board's term expires next month,
although most of its members have been reappointed.
On Tuesday, the bank cut minimum reserve requirements for
commercial banks' leu-denominated liabilities to 10 percent from
12 percent starting on Oct. 24. Requirements for foreign
currency liabilities were unchanged at 16 percent.
Domestic money market rates have been volatile in recent
weeks as banks struggled with a liquidity shortage, and the
Finance Ministry has sold less debt than planned.
"The cut in minimum reserves will free up funds, and some of
it could end up on the treasuries market, particularly in
short-term paper of one to three years," said Vlad Muscalu,
chief economist at ING Bank Romania.
Muscalu estimated the minimum reserve requirement cut could
release around 3 billion lei ($857.9 million) into the market.
Yields for one-year and three-year paper both fell 5 basis
points after the decision. The leu currency was
virtually unchanged, trading at 4.406 per euro.
The rate cut followed a surprise quarter-point reduction in
August. The bank has resumed its easing cycle, after halting it
in March, to shore up the Romanian economy, which tipped into
recession - defined as two consecutive declines in gross
domestic product quarter-on-quarter - in the second quarter.
Isarescu also said he saw no risk of a rate hike over the
next 12 months. He said the bank was much more influenced by
developments in Europe than in the past, adding that keeping a
disproportionate gap between Romanian rates and those of
European states, including its neighbours, carried risks.
At 3 percent, Romanian rates are at a record low but still
the highest among emerging EU states.
The bank's Nov. 4 meeting will be held two days after the
first round of a presidential election.
"The bank is likely to take stock of the impact of previous
rate cuts, while watching carefully the political risks
associated with presidential elections," BCR said in a note.
"All in all, a busy local political calendar along with the
unsettled situation in Ukraine are important elements that speak
in favor of a stable key rate over the next months."
Romania began cutting rates last year, later than its
emerging European peers as inflation was stubbornly high.
But inflation has since eased sharply and was at a
lower-than-expected 0.8 percent in August, below the bank's
1.5-3.5 percent target band.
In a bid to curb volatility of money market interest rates,
the bank also on Tuesday narrowed the corridor of its standing
facilities. As a result, its deposit rate will remain at 0.25
percent from Oct. 1, but its lending rate will fall to 5.75
percent, from the current 6.25 percent.
($1 = 3.4968 Romanian lei)
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Matthias Williams/Alison
Williams/Susan Fenton)