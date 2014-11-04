* Cenbank cuts 2014 inflation fcast to 1.5 pct from 2.2
* To cut minimum reserve requirements to 2 pct in 2 years
* Analysts see room for at least one more rate cut
By Luiza Ilie
BUCHAREST, Nov 4 Romania's central bank trimmed
interest rates to a record low on Tuesday and cut the amount of
cash banks must hold against hard currency liabilities, and
economists said significantly lower than expected inflation may
give it room to ease policy further.
Central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu said a newly appointed
panel of policymakers had unanimously decided to cut borrowing
costs by a quarter percentage point to 2.75
percent.
"There were no question marks about this for the board
backstage," Isarescu said.
The bank also slashed its 2014 inflation forecast to 1.5
percent from 2.2 percent due to weak domestic consumption and
falling international oil prices.
"We do have uncertainties about external developments ...
mainly capital flow volatility, banking system deleveraging and
geopolitical tensions," Isarescu said.
The rate cut had been widely expected but the decision to
reduce reserve requirements surprised markets, and Isarescu said
they would come down further fast.
"I have said it before, the central bank plans to lower
minimum reserve requirements for both leu and foreign currency
liabilities closer to European levels of 2 percent during an
interval of maximum 1-2 years."
Banks must now hold a minimum 14 percent of their foreign
currency liabilities as reserves, down from 16 percent, which
will free up about 450 million euros in the market. Requirements
for leu currency liabilities left were unchanged at 10 percent.
Analysts had expected interest rates to bottom out at 2.75
percent, but given sharp slides in oil prices and relative leu
currency stability after Sunday's first round of a presidential
election they said they now expected at least one more cut.
"I think the central bank could cut interest rates once more
in January and then they will stop," said Mihai Patrulescu,
senior economist at Unicredit Tiriac Bank in Bucharest.
"The minimum reserve requirement adjustment plan is more
aggressive than I would have expected,"
In a bid to curb volatility in money market rates, the bank
also narrowed the corridor of its standing facility. From Nov.
5, its lending rate will fall half a percentage point to 5.25
percent while the deposit rate remains at 0.25 percent.
FIRST MEETING
The meeting of the central bank board was the first since
three of its nine members were replaced with parliament's
approval in late September, after the old board's term expired.
Investors will be watching closely to see whether the
changes lead to looser monetary policy.
Nine out of 12 analysts polled by Reuters last month had
predicted the interest rate cut.
"Given the subdued inflation outlook, we wouldn't be
surprised to see a further cut or two over the coming months,"
William Jackson, senior emerging markets economist at Capital
Economics said in a research note.
"The bigger picture is that, irrespective of whether or not
there are further interest rate cuts, low inflation will allow
policy to remain extremely accommodative over the coming years."
The leu was flat against the euro at 1610 GMT, a touch
firmer from levels seen on Tuesday morning. Three-year bond
yields touched a record low.
Inflation stood at 1.5 percent on the year in September,
within the central bank's 1.5-3.5 percent target. Isarescu said
the inflation forecast for 2015 has also been cut to 2.2
percent, from 3 percent previously.
Meanwhile, analysts expect economic growth to slow to 2.2
percent this year from 3.5 percent in 2013.
On Tuesday the European Commission cut its 2014 growth
estimate for Romania to 2 percent from 2.8 percent and said the
government would have to hike taxes or cut spending next year to
offset reductions in an employment tax and special building
taxes or risk seeing its budget deficit soar to 2.8 percent.
