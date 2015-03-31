(Adds governor comment, details)

By Luiza Ilie

BUCHAREST, March 31 Romania's central bank shaved another quarter point off its benchmark interest rate to a record low of 2.00 percent on Tuesday, and Governor Mugur Isarescu implied room for more policy easing.

Isarescu said recent data suggested inflation would rise slowly in future months but stay below the bank's 1.5-3.5 percent target. He also said uncertainty over the outlook was more pronounced than in the past.

"I cannot confirm that we are at the end of rate cycle, nor can I deny it," he said. "But at least in Romania, monetary policy is not confined solely to the interest rate, it also includes minimum reserve requirements and the corridor."

The bank also narrowed the corridor of its standing facility, cutting the rate at which it lends to commercial banks by half a percentage point to 3.75 percent. It left its deposit rate at 0.25 percent.

Polish, Hungarian and Serbian policymakers also cut their rates earlier this month due to low inflation and the European Central Bank's bond purchases, which attract investors to the region's higher yields and support currencies.

But the prospect of pending interest rate hikes in the United States may put an end to easing in the region.

In Romania, inflation slowed to 0.4 percent on the year in February, above market expectations but below the bank's target. Most analysts polled by Reuters earlier this month said they expected borrowing costs to bottom out at 2 percent.

However, government plans to cut all major taxes during 2016-2019 and even bring forward a value added tax cut to June could prompt deflation.

The plans have raised concern from the European Union state's fiscal watchdog and the International Monetary Fund, which leads Romania's 4 billion euro ($4.3 billion) aid package.

Isarescu said it was essential for the cuts, due to be put to a final parliamentary vote by June, to be both sustainable and credible, or risk a violent market reaction.

The leu traded 0.2 percent down against the euro.

With the U.S. Federal Reserve edging towards an eventual interest rate rise and "in an already booming (local) consumption environment ... expected to remain solid as the labour market improves, the fiscal stimulus increases external vulnerabilities versus peers," ING said.

"While we do not see key rate changes until early 2017, we expect the central bank to gradually tighten liquidity control and steer short-term rates in late-2015/early-2016 to counteract demand-side inflationary pressures from the fiscal side." (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)