* VAT cut to drive inflation lower
* Central bank keeps minimum reserve requirements unchanged
* Greek-controlled Romanian banks 'well-capitalised'
By Radu-Sorin Marinas
BUCHAREST, July 1 The Greek debt crisis and
Bucharest's own wrangles with international lenders over its
fiscal plans have prompted Romania's central bank to reconsider
its policy cycle, Governor Mugur Isarescu said after keeping
rates flat on Wednesday.
The move matched expectations by analysts who had revised
their predictions due to the worsening situation in Greece,
which faces a possible exit from the euro zone. It is the first
time since May 2013 that Romania has kept rates on hold.
Romania, like other countries in Greece's neighbourhood,
could be vulnerable to the fallout and has done its best to
insulate four Greek-controlled Romanian banks by cordoning off
their capital from their parents.
Greece has caused recent fluctuations in the Romanian leu
currency and Isarescu warned such volatility could resurface.
A potential "Grexit" could also coincide with Romania losing
a 4 billion euro standby aid agreement with the IMF that has
bolstered its credibility with investors.
The deal expires in September and may not be renewed after
Bucharest defied the lenders with a tax-cutting programme,
despite warnings that this would push up the fiscal deficit.
In a Reuters poll in June, six out of 11 analysts had
projected a modest cut of 25 basis points from the current rate
of 1.75 percent, based on a benign inflation outlook.
"The current situation in Greece, uncertainties regarding
Romania's accords with international lenders and the diverging
monetary policies by the world's main central banks require a
prudent reconsidering of the monetary policy cycle," Isarescu
said.
"My belief is that negotiations (with the IMF) will continue
... We must prove that we don't walk from groove to groove,
zigzagging, but that we have the capacity to take gradual steps
and be able to keep a (straight) line."
The central bank's board also kept minimum reserve
requirements for leu and hard currency liabilities at 8 and 14
percent respectively.
GREEK-OWNED BANKS
Four banks with majority Greek capital in Romania account
for about 12 percent of the country's banking assets. The
central bank has said they are well-capitalised, with an average
capital ratio slightly above 17 percent - in excess of the 10
percent capital ratio requirement set by the regulator.
Isarescu said the four banks could manage disadvantageous
situations and were not dependent on their parents.
But in a note issued after the rate decision, Capital
Economics said: "For Romania, the potential of "Grexit" or the
loss of its precautionary credit line are particularly worrying,
given the economy's high level of foreign currency debt."
"A sharp fall in the leu would raise these debt burdens and
cause growth to slow. And in the worst case, it could threaten
financial stability. As a result, the (central bank) needs to
keep monetary policy tighter than otherwise would be the case."
Inflation rose to 1.2 percent on the year in May
from April's 0.7 percent. Analysts expect inflation in negative
territory from June, driven by a sharp VAT cut for food.
(Editing by Matthias Williams and Gareth Jones)