BUCHAREST, March 31 Romania's central bank
shaved another quarter point off its benchmark interest rate
to a new record low of 2.00 percent as expected on
Tuesday, with low inflation fuelling its room to ease.
The cut was in line with analysts' expectations. Most have
said they expect borrowing costs to bottom out at this level.
But earlier this month the government announced sweeping tax cut
plans which may fuel deflation.
On Tuesday, the bank also narrowed the corridor of its
standing facility, cutting the rate at which it lends to
commercial banks by half a percentage point to 3.75 percent. It
left its deposit rate at 0.25 percent.
Governor Mugur Isarescu will give details about the decision
in a news briefing at 1300 GMT.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)