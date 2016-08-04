BUCHAREST Aug 4 The Romanian central bank's new
inflation forecasts remain in negative territory until the end
of this year, the bank's Governor Mugur Isarescu said on
Thursday, after the bank kept its main interest rate on hold.
"The forecast outlook for annual inflation records negative
levels until the end of 2016, returning within the target during
2017 but staying below the target's mid-level," Isarescu told
reporters.
The central bank has a 1.5-3.5 percent inflation target.
Earlier on Thursday, the bank kept its benchmark interest
rate on hold at a record low 1.75 percent, seeking time to
assess the impact of Britain's vote to leave the European Union
and domestic economic factors.
Annual inflation fell a bigger than expected 0.7 percent in
June and has been in negative territory all year due to cuts in
value-added tax.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie, Writing by Krisztina Than)