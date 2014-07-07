(Adds Chevron comment para 10)
PUNGESTI, Romania, July 7 Greenpeace activists
chained themselves to the gates of a Chevron shale gas
exploration well in eastern Romania on Monday, blocking access
to the site and urging the government to ban fracking.
Romania could potentially hold 51 trillion cubic feet of
shale gas, which would cover domestic demand for more than a
century, the U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates.
U.S. energy major Chevron began work on the exploration well
in the village of Pungesti in Romania in December, after
postponing operations several times because of protests from
hundreds of local residents.
Protesters say they are concerned Chevron will use fracking,
or hydraulic fracturing - the process which helps retrieve gas
trapped in tight layered underground rock formations by
injecting high-pressure water, sand and chemicals.
Critics say it can pollute water supplies and trigger small
earthquakes. Advocates say it has a strong safety record and
point to countries like the United States, where extensive
fracking has driven down energy prices.
Chevron, the first company to begin exploring for shale gas
in Romania, aims to drill more wells in the area and has
repeatedly said it does not plan to use fracking under its
five-year exploration programme.
On Monday, about 25 Greenpeace activists from Romania,
Hungary, Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia and
Germany descended on the Pungesti site.
Wearing bright yellow jackets, the activists blocked access
to the road and chained themselves to the tall gates, which have
barbed wire on top. They waved banners that said
"Pungesti-anti-Chevron quarantine area" and "Stop fracking".
Several police officers were sent to the site but have not
yet taken steps to remove the activists.
"Chevron Romania Exploration and Production is aware of the
current protest," the company said in a statement. "Chevron
respects the right of individuals to express their opinions,
however it should be done within the law."
The company also has the rights to explore three other
Romanian licence blocks, near the Black Sea.
(Reporting by Bogdan Cristel; Writing by Luiza Ilie; Editing by
Pravin Char and William Hardy)