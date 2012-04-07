* Romania has $2 bln privatisation plan
By Radu Marinas
BUCHAREST, April 7 Romania has backed out of a
deal to sell its biggest copper mine to Canada's Roman Copper
Corp, its economy minister said on Saturday, a fresh blow to a
privatisation plan agreed with the International Monetary Fund.
Former communist countries across the European Union have
sold state holdings, but Romania's persistent failure to do so
has left a huge, inefficient public sector in the bloc's
second-poorest nation as it struggles to emerge from deep
recession.
Roman Copper won a tender to buy the Cupru Min Abrud mine
for 200.8 million euros ($262.31 million) last month, outbidding
Australia's OZ Minerals Ltd, Dutch Dundee Holding and
Bulgaria's Ellatzite Med Ad.
But Economy Minister Lucian Bode said the two sides, after
10 days of talks, could not agree on the terms of the deal, part
of a privatisation plan agreed with international lenders and
designed to raise nearly $2 billion this year.
"The state did not want to give up three conditions," Bode
was quoted as saying by state news agency Agerpres. "We will
relaunch the tender but we will keep the same conditions."
Under those conditions, all privatisation contracts had to
be made public, payment had to be settled within 30 days and the
company had to set up a collateral deposit of 32.27 million
euros as a guarantee for future environment investment, Bode
said.
"We were surprised that the negotiating committee refused to
accept our written signature," said Mike Curtis, partner at Bay
Front Capital Partners, the Toronto-based merchant bank that
owns Roman Copper.
Failure to sell Cupru Min - with estimated reserves of
900,000 tonnes of copper, or about 60 percent of the country's
overall estimated reserves - does not bode well for the plan to
cut state participation in its enterprises.
"Obviously this is not a good indication," said Daniel
Hewitt at Barclays Capital. "But one can't be too rigid about
these things ... we look at the government - if it can keep
selling assets through the bourse like Transelectrica."
Last month, Romania sold a 15 percent stake in power grid
operator Transelectrica for about 38 million euros,
setting the stage for more such deals.
ELECTIONS IN FOCUS
Beyond making the outdated state sector - which accounts for
nearly a quarter of employees and is a drain on public finances
- more efficient, such sales would also increase capital market
liquidity and raise vital funds for infrastructure spending.
The government is considering relaunching the sale of a 10
percent stake in Petrom, an oil and gas company that is
majority-owned by Austria's OMV, which could bring in
$600 million. Selling a 10 percent stake in pipeline operator
Transgaz would bring in another $80 million.
Stakes in unlisted companies Hidroelectrica and
Nuclearelectrica and Romgaz, all with their own generation, are
also slated for sale this year and could raise some 880 million
euros.
But the government fears that any privatisation - likely
accompanied by fears of job losses and accusations of selling
off the family silver - will be unpopular with citizens just
months ahead of a parliamentary election in
November.
Prime Minister Razvan Ungureanu's centrist government is
lingering at 20 percent support, and the leftist opposition has
a comfortable lead in surveys.
"We have the duty to stop the alienation of Romania's
natural resources," opposition leader Victor Ponta told a party
congress on Saturday.
Earlier this week, a local court annulled a zoning plan in a
decision that may further delay a Canadian project to set up
Europe's largest open-cast gold mine in the town of Rosia
Montana, near Cupru Min's mining area.
Rosia Montana Gold Corporation, majority-owned by Canada's
Gabriel Resources Ltd, aims to use cyanide to extract
314 tonnes of gold and 1,500 tonnes of silver. Its project has
dragged on for 14 years and still needs an environmental permit.