BUCHAREST, March 23 Romania received four bids
for its biggest copper mine, Cupru Min Abrud, and will sell the
company in an auction on March 26, the economy ministry said on
Friday.
The four prospective buyers are Australia's OZ Minerals Ltd
, Dutch Dundee Holding, Canadian Roman Cooper Corp. and
Bulgarian Ellatzite Med Ad, the ministry said in a statement.
The state-owned company has estimated reserves of 900,000
tonnes of copper, or about 60 percent of the European Union
state's estimated copper reserves.
"The bidding commission will analyze the tender
participation documents by March 26 ... when the list of
accepted bidders will be published," the statement read.
The auction was scheduled for March 26 at 0900 GMT. Cupru
Min's minimum sale price was set at 263.3 million lei ($79.5
million).
($1 = 3.3122 Romanian lei)
