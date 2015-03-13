* Latest in string of high-profile graft probes
By Luiza Ilie
BUCHAREST, March 13 Romanian prosecutors said on
Friday they had launched a probe into Finance Minister Darius
Valcov, accusing him of favouring a company for a public works
contract in exchange for about 2 million euros while in his
former post as a mayor.
Valcov had urged a committee awarding the contract to bend
the rules in favour of the company, a statement by the
prosecutors said. Valcov told reporters as he left the
anti-corruption agency's office in Bucharest that he had not
been charged.
The probe is the latest in a string of high-profile
investigations and arrests in Romania, which is seen as one of
the European Union's most corrupt members but whose prosecutors
have won praise from Brussels for their crackdowns.
The investigation is another blow to Prime Minister Victor
Ponta's government, after he was surprisingly defeated in a
presidential election last November. The next general election
is due at the end of next year.
It was not immediately clear whether Valcov would continue
as finance minister while being investigated. The prime
minister's office did not respond to requests for comment.
"Anti-corruption prosecutors have started a criminal
investigation against Darius Valcov, mayor of Slatina at the
time and currently finance minister, in connection with charges
of abuse of power," the statement said.
"Evidence shows ... as a result of an understanding with a
businessman, the suspect Darius Valcov received approximately 2
million euros ($2.10 million) during 2010-2013, part of this sum
being received directly, in cash, and 2.48 million lei
($585,000) through some firms as intermediaries."
A former two-term mayor turned senator in parliament, Valcov
took over as finance minister in December in a cabinet reshuffle
following Ponta's defeat in the presidential election. He had
previously been the budget minister, a portfolio that was merged
with the finance ministry post when he assumed his new role.
Prosecutors said a firm was awarded several projects to
expand and revamp the water supply of Slatina and several nearby
towns and villages on Valcov's watch. Neither the firm nor its
owner were named in the statement.
Prosecutors have launched corruption investigations since
last year into a range of people including the head of a midsize
political party, one of Romania's most senior judges, and
Ponta's own father-in-law.
About 7 percent of lawmakers elected in 2012 have been
convicted or are under investigation for graft.
Valcov's ministry announced plans for sweeping tax cuts in
2016-2019 in February and is also gearing up for potentially
difficult talks in April with the International Monetary Fund
over the IMF's ongoing standby aid agreement with Romania.
(Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson)