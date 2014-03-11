* MPs vote to preserve Chitoiu's parliamentary immunity
By Radu Marinas
BUCHAREST, March 11 Romania's lower house of
parliament on Tuesday overwhelmingly voted to block an
investigation by state prosecutors of former Finance Minister
Daniel Chitoiu who they suspect abused his power to further the
interests of a private insurance company.
The European Union has repeatedly raised concerns about a
failure to tackle rampant high-level corruption in Romania and
Bulgaria, its two poorest members, which have been kept outside
the passport-free Schengen zone over the issue since their 2007
entry to the bloc.
Deputies voted 248 to 108 to let Chitoiu, a deputy for the
opposition Liberal party, keep the immunity to which he is
entitled as a sitting MP.
Anti-corruption prosecutors asked parliament last month to
waive his immunity so that they could investigate suspicions
that in October 2013, Chitoiu pushed through an emergency decree
to protect insurer Carpatica Asig from regulatory controls.
Prosecutors said the decree was aimed to rid the board of
Romania's financial supervisory body (ASF) of a particular
member who was tasked with supervising the insurance sector.
Dan Radu Rusanu, then head of ASF, has already been removed
from office over the affair. Prosecutors believe he masterminded
the ruse under which the government issued a decree reducing the
size of the ASF board and raising the qualification requirements
of its members, all with the aim of forcing the exit of the
targeted member.
Under Romanian law, deputies cannot be prosecuted unless
their immunity is lifted by a vote. Chitoiu, who resigned from
his ministerial position on Feb. 6, denies any wrongdoing and
told his colleagues shortly before the vote: "I find myself in
an embarrassing situation in front of you."
His resignation earlier this month was not ostensibly linked
to the allegations against him. Liberal party sources told
Reuters at the time that Chitoiu had to quit after losing the
party's support for failing to keep them informed about a
government plan to reschedule bank debts of low-income
borrowers.
"This is a terribly embarrassing score. This is shameful,"
said political commentator Mircea Marian of Tuesday's result.
"It shows clearly that there's a functioning majority in
parliament capable of undermining prosecutors' efforts and curb
their work."
Romania ranks only behind Greece and Bulgaria in terms of
corruption in the 28-nation EU, according to Transparency
International, and the European Commission has its justice
system under special monitoring.
A European Commission spokesman declined to comment on
Tuesday's vote, saying the commission did not comment on
individual cases.
Last year, more than 1,000 people were convicted on
corruption charges in Romania, a 41-percent annual rise.
Those tried included six ministers, five county council
heads, 34 mayors and deputy mayors, as well as judges, lawyers
and managers of state-owned firms.
Romania's chief anti-corruption prosecutor said last month
her team had seen a sharp rise in political pressure to drop
cases while they were investigating high-ranking officials.
There has been growing concern about respect for the rule
of law in Romania, one of the European Union's poorest and most
corrupt states, whose parliament tried to pass a law last year
shielding lawmakers from graft investigations.
(Additional reporting by Adrian Croft in Brussels; Editing by
Matthias Williams and Raissa Kasolowsky)