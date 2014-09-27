(Adds to clarify that prosecutor's statement refers to
BUCHAREST, Sept 27 Romania's anti-corruption
prosecutor's office, or DNA, is seeking to launch a criminal
inquiry against nine ex-government ministers suspected of money
laundering, abuse of office and bribery related to Microsoft
educational licences from 2004 to 2009.
Some officials backed the closing of a 2004 leasing contract
for licences and its extension to educational Microsoft products
for schools in terms that were onerous for the state, the DNA
said in a statement.
"They (the ministers) determined the closing of the frame
contract in onerous terms for the state budget, making possible
the embezzling of a 47 percent Microsoft discount ...and the
payment of commissions to involved persons," it said.
The prosecutor's statement made no suggestion that
Microsoft, as a company, was involved in the contract.
"Microsoft is cooperating fully with DNA's investigation,"
said a company spokeswoman from its headquarters in Redmond,
Washington.
The European Union has raised concerns about a failure to
tackle rampant high-level graft in Romania and Bulgaria, its two
poorest members, which have been kept outside the passport-free
Schengen Zone since their 2007 entry.
Romania ranks only behind Greece and Bulgaria in terms of
corruption in the 28-nation EU, according to Transparency
International, and the European Commission has its justice
system under special monitoring.
The DNA said there were clues that officials had asked and
received sums of money to influence other persons to favour a
local arm of Fujitsu Siemens. Another local firm, Siveco is also
suspected of being favoured.
It said it had asked parliament and the country's president
to endorse the start of inquiries into three former education
ministers, four former IT society and communication ministers,
one ex-finance minister and a former government secretary.
Under Romanian law, deputies and senators cannot be
prosecuted unless their immunity is lifted by a vote in
parliament. In the case of ex-government officials who are not
current MPs, a green light is required by the country's
president.
(Reporting by Radu Marinas; Additional reporting by Eric
Auchard; Editing by Jason Neely and Peter Cooney)