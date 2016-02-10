BUCHAREST Feb 10 Romanian anti-corruption
prosecutors said on Wednesday they were investigating the
country's tax authority chief and his deputy in a case over
misappropriation of European Union funds meant to support
underprivileged Roma communities.
Prosecutors also asked parliament to approve a criminal
investigation against lawmakers Nicolae Paun and Madalin Voicu
in the same case. Under Romanian law, parliament must approve
inquiries into sitting lawmakers.
Investigators said the two parliamentarians along with tax
authority chief Gelu Diaconu, his deputy Mihai Gogancea-Vatasoiu
and eight other people allegedly defrauded two projects aimed at
giving vocational classes to the underprivileged, mostly from
the Roma minority.
Through forged documents, influence peddling, taking bribes,
abuse of power, money laundering and other alleged crimes, they
caused damage worth a total 27.25 million lei ($6.84 million)
from EU funding and the state budget.
Human rights groups have often accused Romania - home to up
to 2.5 million Roma, or roughly a sixth of the population - of
not doing enough to improve their living standards or job
prospects. Bucharest and Brussels have earmarked funds for
better integrating the Roma, Europe's largest ethnic minority.
Paun and Gogancea-Vatasoiu have declined comment. Diaconu
denied wrongdoing, according to state news agency Agerpres.
Voicu said he had yet to see details of the case.
Late on Wednesday, Finance Minister Anca Dragu demanded the
resignation of the two tax chiefs.
"The tax authority is one of the most important institutions
in Romania and its managers must be above suspicion," Dragu said
in a statement.
The investigation is the latest in a crackdown on high-level
corruption in the EU state where graft has deterred foreign
investment and tax evasion and bribery are a drain on public
finances.
Anti-corruption prosecutors have also been paying special
attention to cases that involve EU development funds. The
European Commission has suspended payments several times due to
irregularities.
($1 = 3.9835 lei)
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)