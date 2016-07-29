BUCHAREST, July 29 Romania's anti-graft prosecutors (DNA) arrested central bank deputy governor Bogdan Olteanu on Friday in a corruption investigation, seeking to detain him for 30 days for a criminal inquiry.

"He is now at our prosecuting headquarters, in detention," one DNA prosecuting official told Reuters by telephone. "An inquiry is underway, prosecutors want him arrested for 30 days." (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)