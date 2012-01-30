BUCHAREST Romania's top court gave former Prime Minister Adrian Nastase a two year jail sentence for corruption on Monday, a landmark conviction in the graft-prone European Union country that has prosecuted few senior officials.

Nastase, who denies the charges and will remain free pending an appeal, would be the first former prime minister to be sent to jail since the fall of communism in 1989 and the verdict sends a signal that Romania is getting serious on corruption.

Prosecutors had said the state budget lost $2 million in 2004 when profits from an event organised by a state construction watchdog were used to finance Nastase's campaign for the presidency. Nastase lost the election to Traian Basescu, who is still Romania's president.

Romania's High Court of Cassation and Justice "condemned the defendant Adrian Nastase to two years in jail", it said in a statement.

The EU has repeatedly raised concerns about a failure to tackle corruption in Romania and neighbouring Bulgaria, its two newest and poorest members which have been blocked from joining the passport-free Schengen zone over the issue.

Nastase, who was a prime minister in a leftist government in 2000-2004 and remains a senior politician in the opposition USL alliance, was acquitted on a separate charge last month and has been indicted in a third corruption case. He denied any wrongdoing.

"In time it will be shown that this entire process had political motivations behind it," Nastase told a news conference. "The court's decision clearly has political factors in it."

Analysts say many state sector jobs have been created for party supporters. Romanians have staged nationwide demonstrations against the government and its austerity measures this month in protest against perceived corruption among politicians.

The analysts say putting a senior politician behind bars would send an important signal that Romania is cracking down. But while prosecutors have convicted some lawmakers, sentences are suspended or they remain free pending a long appeal process.

