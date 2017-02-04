BUCHAREST Feb 4 Romania's government will scrap a decree decriminalising some graft offences on Sunday, Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu said on Saturday, as some 140,000 demonstrators protested against the law a stone's throw from his office.

"We'll hold an extraordinary meeting on Sunday to repeal the decree, withdrawn, cancel it ... you understand, and find a legal way to make sure it does not take effect," Grindeanu said in televised speech from the cabinet's headquarters. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)