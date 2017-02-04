LSE to buy Citi's fixed-income analytics and index operations for $685 mln
May 30 London Stock Exchange (LSE) has agreed to buy Citigroup's fixed-income analytics platform and index business for $685 million in cash, the companies said on Tuesday.
BUCHAREST Feb 4 Romania's government will scrap a decree decriminalising some graft offences on Sunday, Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu said on Saturday, as some 140,000 demonstrators protested against the law a stone's throw from his office.
"We'll hold an extraordinary meeting on Sunday to repeal the decree, withdrawn, cancel it ... you understand, and find a legal way to make sure it does not take effect," Grindeanu said in televised speech from the cabinet's headquarters. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
May 30 London Stock Exchange (LSE) has agreed to buy Citigroup's fixed-income analytics platform and index business for $685 million in cash, the companies said on Tuesday.
(Add details, updates prices) By Ambar Warrick May 30 Asian currencies slipped on Tuesday against a firmer dollar as political uncertainty in Britain and the eurozone bogged down their respective currencies - shifting focus to the greenback. Sterling slipped after a poll showed British Prime Minister Theresa May's lead over the opposition Labour Party in upcoming elections dropped to 6 percentage points. The euro fell on concerns over a bailout for Greece, as eurozo