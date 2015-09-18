BUCHAREST, Sept 18 Romanian anti-corruption
prosecutors asked the judicial regulator on Friday to look into
whether Prime Minister Victor Ponta damaged the independence of
the judiciary by making disparaging comments on social media
after being indicted.
Ponta was indicted on Thursday on charges of forgery,
money-laundering and being an accessory to tax evasion
concerning his activity as a lawyer before holding public
office, becoming the European Union state's first sitting prime
minister to be tried for graft.
He has repeatedly dismissed the accusations and resisted
calls for his resignation.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, he touted Romania's economic
growth prospects and said the country's only problem was "the
obsession of a totally unprofessional prosecutor to assert
himself in his career by inventing and imagining untrue deeds
and situations from 10 years ago".
He did not refer to any prosecutor by name.
"Because of his job, the comments made by Victor Ponta have
a distinct impact on public opinion and are of a nature to
undermine and hurt the institution where the prosecutor is
working, as well as the independence of the judiciary," the
anti-corruption prosecuting agency DNA said in a statement.
"These comments question the objectivity with which criminal
cases are undertaken as well as prosecutors' moral and
professional probity, which can gravely touch on the
independence of the DNA."
Romania is one of the EU's most corrupt and least-developed
states. A crackdown on high-level corruption has earned
prosecutors praise from Brussels and from foreign investors.
The supreme magistrates' council is Romania's judicial
regulator, which ensures that prosecutors and judges are
independent. Over the years it has found that many public
officials have impinged on judicial independence in public
comments.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Janet Lawrence)