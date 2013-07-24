Activist investor Red Mountain pushes Deckers' board to explore sale
March 27 Investment management firm Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC is pushing apparel and accessories maker Deckers Outdoor Corp's board to explore a sale of the company.
BUCHAREST, July 24 Romania's Credit Europe Bank plans to issue 250 million lei ($75.04 million) in corporate bonds on the local market, with a maturity of three years, daily Ziarul Financiar reported.
"This way Credit Europe intends to diversify its funding sources in order to develop its loan portfolio in the medium term," Yakup Cil, the bank's chief corporate banking officer, was quoted as saying. ($1 = 3.3313 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Ioana Patran; editing by Radu Marinas)
* Home Bancshares Inc and Stonegate Bank announced signing of a definitive agreement and plan of merger for home to acquire Stonegate
March 27 Bank holding company Home BancShares Inc said it would acquire regional lender Stonegate Bank in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $778.4 million.