BUCHAREST, July 24 Romania's Credit Europe Bank plans to issue 250 million lei ($75.04 million) in corporate bonds on the local market, with a maturity of three years, daily Ziarul Financiar reported.

"This way Credit Europe intends to diversify its funding sources in order to develop its loan portfolio in the medium term," Yakup Cil, the bank's chief corporate banking officer, was quoted as saying. ($1 = 3.3313 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Ioana Patran; editing by Radu Marinas)