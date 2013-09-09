BUCHAREST, Sept 9 Credit Europe Bank Romania
plans to increase its share capital by 88.6 million lei ($26.04
million) to 763.6 million lei by issuing new shares to current
holders, it said on Monday.
"This decision reconfirms our commitment to long-term
presence on the local market," Credit Europe Bank said in a
statement.
Shareholders will meet on Sept. 16 to discuss the calendar.
Deleveraging by big European banking groups from their
Romanian units will likely continue to rise, the head of the
central bank's supervisory department had said.
($1 = 3.4031 Romanian lei)
(Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Radu Marinas)