BUCHAREST Jan 5 Romanian prosecutors said
on Thursday they are investigating 40 officials from the state
gas sector suspected of selling gas off cheap, forcing the
government to boost imports and undermining the country's energy
system.
"Their criminal activities deprived (state-controlled gas
firm) Romgaz and the consolidated state budget of $126 million,"
the organised crime prosecuting agency DIICOT said in a
statement.
Those under investigation are accused of selling gas to a
Bucharest firm at prices "much lower than the ones usually
charged by Romgaz" and of "undermining the national economy".
"Romgaz could not meet its national underground gas storage
programme and was forced to resort instead to large imports,"
the prosecutors said.
DIICOT said those under investigation include officials from
the economy ministry, the national authority for energy ANRE,
Romgaz and a Bucharest-based company that bought the gas. It did
not name the individuals or the firm involved.
Romgaz and ANRE were not available for immediate comment but
the ministry said in a statement sent to Reuters that it was
informed that several employees of the ministry, Romgaz and the
ANRE were being investigated.
"Following the principle of presumption of innocence, the
Ministry of Economy, Trade and Business will be waiting for the
final solution in this case, and depending on it will take the
appropriate action."
Romgaz produces roughly half of the country's annual output.
Romania is least dependent on Russian gas imports among the
region's states, but has the European Union's third highest
level of corruption, according to watchdog Transparency
International.
Brussels has repeatedly raised concerns about a failure to
tackle graft and organised crime in Romania and neighbouring
Bulgaria, the bloc's two poorest members, which has blocked both
from joining the passport-free Schengen zone.
(Reporting by Radu Marinas; editing by Jason Neely)