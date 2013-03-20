BUCHAREST, March 20 Romanian carmaker Dacia,
owned by French Renault, stopped production at its
Mioveni assembly line on Wednesday with employees striking in a
dispute over pay, it said.
Dacia is the country's largest exporter, accounting for
roughly 3 percent of gross domestic product, with more than 90
percent of output sold abroad. It sold about 360,000 cars
worldwide last year, up 4.8 percent from 2011.
"We're negotiating on the collective work agreement," Anca
Oreviceanu, spokeswoman at Dacia, told Reuters. "We don't know
the impact on production yet."
Local media reports said Dacia's striking employees are
seeking a 25 percent pay increase. The average gross pay at
Dacia was 3,700 lei ($1,100) last year, which compared with a
national average of 2,100 lei.
Trade unionists were not immediately available to comment.
Romania's economy, the EU's second-poorest, grew 0.3 percent
last year and is expected to rise by 1.5 percent this year.
Hit hard by the world economic and financial crisis, Romania
was plunged into a deep recession in 2009 and had to turn to the
International Monetary Fund for help.
($1 = 3.4256 Romanian lei)
(Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Greg Mahlich)