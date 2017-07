BUCHAREST, July 12 (Reuters) - Romania’s agency for consumer protection (ANPC)

* Says carmaker Dacia, owned by French Renault is recalling 2,032 Duster SUVs in Romania to fix an issue with the horn's electric wiring.

* Says Dacia has identified the possibility of incorrect sizing of the horn's electrical wire system which could cause loss of function or smoke.

* Says issue fix would take about an hour per car. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)