BUCHAREST Jan 31 Romania has opened the
books on a 10-year benchmark dollar denominated bond issue on
the U.S. market, with guidance set around 7 percent, Deputy
Finance Minister Bogdan Dragoi told Reuters on Tuesday.
The bond would be Romania's second foreign issue under a
3-year programme to tap foreign markets worth 7 billion euros.
It kicked off the programme in June 2011 when it sold 1.5
billion euros in five-year euro-denominated bonds.
Dragoi confirmed an earlier report from Thomson Reuters news
and market analysis service IFR.
Romania is rated at Baa3 by Moody's, and BBB- by Fitch
Ratings. Standard & Poor's rates Romania below investment grade
at BB+. All three ratings have stable outlooks.
The lead managers for the issue are Citigroup,
Deutsche Bank and HSBC.