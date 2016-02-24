BUCHAREST Feb 24 Romania sold a planned 500 million euros ($548.15 million) worth of domestic bonds due in February 2021 at an average accepted yield of 1.0 percent, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Debt managers last sold five-year euro-denominated domestic bonds in August 2014 at an average accepted yield of 2.19 percent.

On Wednesday, bids totalled 1.07 billion euros. In January, the central bank lowered the minimum reserve requirements for commercial banks' liabilities in foreign currencies, freeing up cash in the market.

So far this year, the finance ministry has sold just under 10 billion lei worth of domestic debt and has tapped 1.25 billion euros from foreign markets. ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)