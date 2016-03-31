BUCHAREST, March 31 Romania's finance ministry aims to raise its medium term foreign debt issuance programme by 2 billion euros to cover its external needs for 2017, a draft bill showed on Thursday.

At the moment, Romania can tap a maximum of 18 billion euros through foreign debt issues. Since it first created the medium term programme in 2010, it has already tapped roughly 16.3 billion euros of the total, the bill said, including the February eurobond issues worth 1.25 billion euros.

The medium term note programme (MTN) is a non-binding foreign debt issuance plan that allows the finance ministry to tap markets through standardised documents.

The ministry said that by raising the amount it could borrow through the programme, it would allow it to issue up to 2 billion euros more debt this year, and an estimated 2.7-3 billion euros in 2017. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)