BUCHAREST, Oct 4 Romania sold 205 million lei ($58.32 million)in 2-year treasury bonds on Thursday, with the average accepted yield at 6.2 percent against 6.1 percent at a Sept. 13 tender, central bank data showed. Debt managers planned to sell 400 million lei. Finance ministry's domestic debt tenders have seen good demand and falling yields last month, after the resolution of a political crisis and after debt managers tapped international markets, bolstering its funding buffer. So far this year, the finance ministry sold 44.7 billion lei in local currency bills and bonds. Series: RO1214DBN068 Issue date: 08/10/2012 Auction date 04/10/2012 13/09/2012 Avg.yield (pct) 6.20 6.10 Avg. accepted price 99.3868 99.5549 Highest accepted yield 6.24 6.10 Tail (highest yield 0.04 0.00 minus average yield) Total bids 700.36 mln lei 1.24 bln lei Allotted 205.36 mln lei 300.0 mln lei Bid-to-cover ratio 3.4 4.1 ($1 = 3.5153 lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas)