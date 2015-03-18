BUCHAREST, March 18 Romania's leftist government raised the maximum amount it could tap through foreign debt issues this year and next by 3 billion euros to 18 billion euros ($19.11 billion), it said on Wednesday.

"The law modifies the maximum sum to cover gross financing needs through debt issues on international capital markets from 15 billion euros to 18 billion euros, or any hard currency equivalent, during 2015-2016," it said in a statement.

The medium term note programme (MTN) is a non-binding foreign debt issuance plan that allows the finance ministry to tap markets through standardised documents. The government also said it has removed the word "medium" from the programme because it held different conotations in Romanian and foreign legislations.

Earlier this month, Romanian debt managers requested proposals from banks for a future eurobond issue but said they they were not aiming for a specific timing. ($1 = 0.9419 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editibg by Radu Marinas)