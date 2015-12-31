BUCHAREST Dec 31 Romania's finance ministry plans to issue medium term notes (MTN) on the foreign markets worth 3 billion euros and 48-50 billion lei worth of domestic treasury bills and bonds on the local market in 2016, it said on Thursday.

The European Union country's foreign funding target stands at 4.5 billion euros for next year and, in addition to eurobonds, debt managers also plan to tap available funding from international financial institutions worth about 1.5 billion.

Debt managers plan to issue 14-16 billion lei of local debt in the first quarter of this year, the ministry said in a statement.

Romania, which is rated an investment grade Baa3 by Moody's and BBB- by Fitch Ratings and S&P, has sold roughly 36.4 billion lei worth of domestic debt and 2 billion euros in 10- and 20-year Eurobonds this year.

The country's current budget surplus and low public debt to GDP ratio have been supportive for assets, but external factors as well as potential further fiscal loosening ahead of a general election in 2016 could weaken its fundamentals. (Reporting by Radu Marinas)