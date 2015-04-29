BUCHAREST, April 29 Romania's future eurobond
issue will carry a maturity longer than 10 years, while its
timing depends on favourable market conditions, the finance
ministry's treasury chief said on Wednesday.
In March, debt managers said they had requested proposals
from banks for a future eurobond issue, but that they were not
aiming for a specific timing.
Treasury chief Stefan Nanu said debt managers had net
issuance plans worth 2 billion euros for this year.
He also said a plan to buyback and exchange medium- and
long-term domestic and foreign treasuries would most likely be
enforced from the second half, and that it would be handled
through the central bank's electronic platform.
Earlier this month, the government approved the debt buyback
and exchange plan, which will allow for better management of
refinancing risks. [ID: nL5N0XH2XA]
