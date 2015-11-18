BUCHAREST Nov 18 Romania's hard currency funding buffer has reached 6.2 billion euros ($6.63 billion) which together with other treasury funds can cover the country's gross financing needs for more than six months, outgoing finance minister Eugen Teodorovici said on Wednesday.

Teodorovici said Romania's public debt stood at 37.8 percent of gross domestic product at the end of September. ($1 = 0.9356 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; writing by Radu Marinas)