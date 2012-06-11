BUCHAREST, June 11 Romania sold 507 million lei ($141.58 million) in one-year treasury bills on Monday, roughly half its planned amount, at an average yield of 5.29 percent, up 27 basis points from a previous tender in May, central bank data showed. Debt managers, who had planned to sell 1 billion lei on Monday, have said they aimed aim to sell 3.5 billion lei in local currency bills and bonds overall in June. Yields have fallen sharply across maturities in the first quarter, helped by four interest rate cuts by the central bank, but an election year in Romania and unease over the future of the euro zone, the country's main trade and banking partner, have led the bank to pause its easing cycle in May. So far this year, Romania has sold just under 34.899 + today billion lei in bonds and bills on the domestic market. Series: RO1213CTN0C3 Issue date: 13/06/2012 Auction date 11/06/2012 07/05/2012 Avg.yield (pct) 5.29 5.02 Avg. accepted price 94.9291 95.1702 Highest accepted yield 5.30 5.04 Tail (highest yield 0.01 0.02 minus average yield) Total bids 2.02 bln lei 2.31 bln lei Allotted 506.8 mln leu 0.75 bln lei Bid-to-cover ratio 3.9 3.1 ($1 = 3.5810 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)