BUCHAREST, Jan 10 Romania's economy grew by 4.1 percent in the third quarter, driven by exports and a bumper harvest, final official data showed on Friday, confirming an earlier estimate. The National Statistics Board said July-September gross domestic product expanded 1.6 percent on a quarterly basis. Final consumption was revised downwards, falling -0.1 percent year-on-year instead of rising 0.6 percent as a previous preliminary figure showed. Romania, the European Union's second-poorest state, has a two-year precautionary aid-deal with the International Monetary Fund and the European Commission, its third since 2009. The latest Reuters poll of analysts showed the economy was expected to grow 2.6 percent overall in 2013. KEY DATA Q3 (Y/Y) Q3 (Q/Q) Q2 (Y/Y) REAL GDP 4.1 1.6 1.5 Final consumption -0.1 0.1 0.3 Gross fixed capital -4.1 -0.2 -2.9 formation Exports of goods and 21.7 4.5 14.5 services Imports of goods and 8.0 4.8 0.1 services Agriculture 24.6 0.9 17.7 Industry 7.0 1.7 5.0 Construction 3.8 2.6 -4.5 (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Luiza Ilie)