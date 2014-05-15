BRIEF-Zemaitijos decides to distribute company's profit of 2016 and to allocate EUR 0.10 of dividends to one share.
* Says on April 14 it was decided to distribute company's profit of 2016 and to allocate 0.10 euro of dividends to one share.
BUCHAREST May 15 Romania's economy grew by 3.8 percent in the first quarter, exceeding expectations, a flash estimate from the national statistics board showed on Thursday, likely driven by strong industrial output and exports.
The European Union state saw its economy advance by a more than expected 5.4 percent in the last quarter of last year, one of the bloc's highest growth rates. The country has a two-year precautionary aid-deal led by the International Monetary Fund.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the economy to rise 3.1 percent on the year and 0.2 percent on the quarter in January-March. On Wednesday, Budget Minister Liviu Voinea said he expected first-quarter growth to top 3.5 percent, adding the rate should exceed 4 percent for the full year.
The statistics board will release a preliminary GDP data breakdown on June 6. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)
