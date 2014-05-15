BUCHAREST May 15 Romania's economy grew by 3.8 percent in the first quarter, exceeding expectations, a flash estimate from the national statistics board showed on Thursday, likely driven by strong industrial output and exports.

The European Union state saw its economy advance by a more than expected 5.4 percent in the last quarter of last year, one of the bloc's highest growth rates. The country has a two-year precautionary aid-deal led by the International Monetary Fund.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the economy to rise 3.1 percent on the year and 0.2 percent on the quarter in January-March. On Wednesday, Budget Minister Liviu Voinea said he expected first-quarter growth to top 3.5 percent, adding the rate should exceed 4 percent for the full year.

The statistics board will release a preliminary GDP data breakdown on June 6. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)