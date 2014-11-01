BUCHAREST Nov 2 Romanians seem likely to propel
Prime Minister Victor Ponta into the presidency in elections
beginning on Sunday, consolidating his leftist Social Democrat
party's hold on power, but raising questions about judicial
independence.
A former prosecutor and amateur rally driver who became the
European Union's youngest prime minister two years ago, Ponta is
expected to win the first round in a field of 14 candidates, but
not by enough to avoid a run-off on Nov 16.
A Ponta presidency could bring more stability to one of
Europe's poorest countries, which endured a painful recession
and cuts during the global slowdown and made mixed progress in
implementing economic reforms under an IMF-led aid deal.
As prime minister, Ponta feuded often with his bitter rival,
the outgoing President Traian Basescu, which stymied
policymaking. Ponta's attempt to impeach Basescu in a 2012
national referendum drew sharp criticism from the EU and sent
the leu currency to record lows.
"Investors are very wary of Romanian politics causing
selloffs in the currency," said Demetrios Efstathiou, the head
of CEEMEA Strategy, Global Markets, at Standard Bank Plc.
"If investors feel that political risk in Romania is coming
down, then it's possibly the elimination of the biggest risk for
investors. So Ponta coming to power, his party controlling
(parliament), I think it will be seen as positive not negative."
The Social Democrats, heirs to the Communists whose
single-party rule was toppled in a 1989 revolution, have courted
voters by restoring some of the pensions and wages for state
workers cut under Ponta's predecessor. Ponta has pledged to hike
pensions again next year, has cut value added tax on items such
as bread, and cut an employment tax.
But his campaign was hit by setbacks as well. Basescu
accused Ponta of working as a spy in the 1990s - a charge
Ponta's camp rejected as a political smear. Ponta's
father-in-law and other ruling party politicians were also hit
by corruption allegations in the last weeks of the campaign.
LEADING OPINION POLLS
Without the check on power hitherto provided by Basescu,
Ponta's rise has raised concerns he might tighten control over
the judiciary and anti-corruption prosecutors.
Ponta rebuffed EU criticism in 2012 that he did not appear
to respect the rule of law and democratic institutions, denying
allegations that he put pressure on judges.
Ponta, and the new government he would help shape, might
loosen fiscal policy and end the deal with the International
Monetary Fund. The 4 billion euro agreement expires next year,
has bolstered Romania's credibility with investors and nudged
successive governments to reform.
Ponta has consistently led opinion polls over his nearest
rival, the ethnic German mayor Klaus Iohannis, who is credited
with transforming the Transylvanian city of Sibiu and is backed
by two centre right parties.
The president of the Black Sea country of 20 million people
carries out ceremonial duties but he also exerts influence on
the executive, appointing the new prime minister, judges and
prosecutors, and can stall government policy proposals. It is
unclear at this stage whom Ponta might choose as a successor as
prime minister if he wins.
"After the IMF agreement expires there will be two questions
- will it be further extended?" Greg Konieczny, the manager of
Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea, said in a
recent interview. "But that will be a decision for the new
government. And second, if it is not extended, then will the
government keep behaving in a responsible way?"
(Writing by Matthias Williams; Additional reporting by Karin
Strohecker; editing by Ralph Boulton)