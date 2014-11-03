* Run-off on Nov. 16
* Ponta presidency could help stability - analysts
* Secret service chief, former PM could succeed Ponta
* Judiciary, IMF deal in focus after vote
(Updates with PM candidates, quotes, details)
By Radu-Sorin Marinas and Luiza Ilie
BUCHAREST, Nov 3 Prime Minister Victor Ponta won
the first round of Romania's presidential election, a step
towards a victory that would consolidate his leftist party's
hold on power but would also raise questions about judicial
independence.
With nearly all ballots counted, Ponta, leader of the Social
Democrats and a former prosecutor and amateur rally driver who
became prime minister two years ago, had won 40.3 percent of the
vote in Sunday's election. That compared with 30.4 percent for
his nearest challenger, Klaus Iohannis, an ethnic German mayor
backed by two centre-right parties.
The results make Ponta, who has consistently led opinion
polls over Iohannis, favourite to win a run-off vote on Nov. 16.
A Ponta presidency could bring more stability to the Black
Sea country of 20 million, which endured a painful recession and
spending cuts during the global slowdown and has made mixed
progress in implementing reforms under an IMF-led aid deal.
As prime minister, Ponta often feuded with his bitter rival,
outgoing President Traian Basescu - who served as president for
a decade - often slowing policymaking.
However, without the check on power hitherto provided by
Basescu, Ponta's rise has raised concerns that he might tighten
political control over the judiciary and anti-corruption
prosecutors.
Ponta rebuffed EU criticism in 2012 that he did not appear
to respect the rule of law and democratic institutions, denying
allegations that he had put pressure on judges.
Ponta promised after his win on Sunday that if he secures
the presidency his government would stick to the economic
programme he set as prime minister, which includes easing
austerity measures and a pledge to increase the state pension
next year.
"We will make sure that the governing programme that
Romanians voted for in 2012 will be enforced until the end of
2016," Ponta told reporters late on Sunday.
A senior official in the ruling Social Democrat party said,
on condition of anonymity, that potential candidates to become
prime minister in a Ponta presidency include the head of
Romania's secret service, George Maior, who is also Ponta's
godfather and a former Social Democrat lawmaker, and former
prime minister Calin Tariceanu of the Liberal Reforming Party.
Tariceanu, a Harley Davidson-riding businessman, is a Ponta
ally who also ran for president but came third in Sunday's first
round. As premier from 2004-2008, Tariceanu oversaw sharp
increases in pensions and ran double-digit current account
deficits, despite warnings from the IMF and ratings agencies to
maintain fiscal discipline.
IMF DEAL UNCERTAINTY
As well as loosening fiscal policy, a new Ponta-appointed
government could end the deal with the International Monetary
Fund when the current 4 billion euro agreement expires next
year. The deal has bolstered Romania's credibility with
investors and nudged successive governments to reform.
"After the IMF agreement expires there will be two
questions. Will it be further extended?" Greg Konieczny, the
manager of Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea,
said in a recent interview.
"But that will be a decision for the new government. And
second, if it is not extended, then will the government keep
behaving in a responsible way?"
Flagging Tariceanu as a possible prime minister could help
Ponta scoop up votes in the run-off that Tariceanu received in
the first round. Choosing someone from outside his own party
could also head off any possible infighting in the Social
Democrats.
Run-off opponent Iohannis, who is credited with transforming
the Transylvanian city of Sibiu, has the support of opposition
Liberals and Democrat-Liberals. He has pledged to support
anti-corruption prosecutors, boost EU fund absorption and raise
the healthcare budget, while supporting the IMF deal and aiming
to eventually lower value-added tax.
Romania joined the EU in 2007 but remains its second-
poorest and also one of its most corrupt states, driving
millions abroad in search of better pay and living standards. It
has struggled to absorb EU development funds. Tax evasion is
rife and nearly half of all households lack an indoor bathroom.
"I am fed up with politicians and their corruption," said
Marin Tudose, a 48-year-old tool maker. "When will we start to
live better? Because so far it hasn't happened for me."
The Social Democrats, heirs to the Communists whose
single-party rule was toppled in a 1989 revolution, have courted
voters by increasing pensions and wages for state workers cut
under Ponta's predecessor.
Ponta has also cut an employment tax. Economic growth
however is set to slow to 2.2 percent this year, from 3.5
percent in 2013, analysts forecast.
Analysts said his election campaign was also helped by a
government ordinance approved in August that allowed local
mayors to join a party other than the one from which they were
elected in office without losing their seat. That prompted
around 400 mayors to switch to the ruling leftists.
But Ponta's campaign faced setbacks as well. Basescu accused
him of spying for the foreign intelligence service in the 1990s,
a charge Ponta's camp rejected as a political smear. Ponta's
father-in-law and other ruling party politicians were also hit
by graft allegations in the last weeks of the campaign.
(Writing by Matthias Williams; Reporting by Matthias Williams,
Radu-Sorin Marinas and Luiza Ilie; Editing by Susan Fenton)